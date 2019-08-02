Seven Bahamians were recognized for their dedication and commitment to national service during the 2019 Queen’s New Year Honours Investiture at Government House on Thursday.

“Service to one’s country is among the highest attributes of a committed and engaged citizen,” Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said during his remarks.

The outstanding citizens received awards from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which were presented by Governor General Cornelius A. Smith.

The prime minister acknowledged the governor general’s words spoken during his swearing-in ceremony when he pledged “to renew bedrock values such as altruism, empathy and generosity of spirit.”

The prime minister said, “I note that today’s honourees exemplify this spirit of service, altruism, empathy and generosity of spirit. They exemplify the best of the human and the Bahamian spirit.”

Secretary to the Cabinet Camille Johnson received the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and Saint George (CMG).

“Because of her service, professionalism and expertise it was my privilege to recommend her appointment as secretary to Cabinet,” the Prime Minister explained.

Receiving The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) honour are those who rendered contributions to public service outside the civil service. They are:

Reverend Monsignor Alfred Culmer

Chief Apostle Leon Wallace

Mr. Reginald Ferguson, QPM

Those receiving the British Empire Medal (BEM) this year:

Mr. Alfred Kenneth Russell

Ms. Nicole Martin

Mr. Jason Hanna

The Honourable Janet Bostwick received her appointment as Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire at an Investiture at Buckingham Palace, London, on March 28, 2019.

The prime minister said, “As I have noted on a previous occasion, a nation’s wealth cannot be solely measured in terms of economics and natural resources. A nation’s wealth and well-being must equally be measured by the quality of service and generosity of its people in the promotion of the common good.”

He continued, “In honouring those who served with distinction, we offer current and future generations fine examples of national and community service.

“To those so honoured, I am sure that your families, friends and colleagues are quite proud of you. In honouring you, we are also acknowledging their contributions to your life journey.”

