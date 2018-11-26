Fifty- one year Errol Knowles has been formally charged with being a serial fraudster. His alleged fraud spree has ended, just days after an all-points bulletin was issued for his arrest. He appeared before a magistrate last Friday to face a laundry list of charges.

The charges included seven counts of possession of forged documents, five counts of uttering a forged document, seven counts of fraud by false pretenses and five counts of money laundering.

It is alleged – that on October 5th with the intent to defraud, Knowles had in his possession and uttered a forged Scotia Bank cheque from Shawn Pritchard enterprises payable to Harbourside Marina in the amount of $1,155.

He was also charged with obtaining $1,155 worth of assorted boat repair items from Harbourside Marina and money laundering in connection with this case for knowingly acquiring $1,155 worth of assorted boat repair items from Harbourside Marina.

In the second matter, Knowles was charged with the possession of a forged document, money laundering, uttering a forged document and fraud by false pretenses.

On October 16th with the intent to defraud, he allegedly forged a Scotia Bank cheque valuing $1,512.37 from Shawn Pritchard Enterprises payable to Tropical Nursery.

He was also charged with uttering the above mentioned forged Scotia Bank cheque and charged with fraud by false pretenses.

On this same date, he allegedly did obtain from Tropical Nursery $1,512.32 by means of false pretenses and knowingly acquired $1,512.32 worth of assorted plants.

On June 14th, he was charged with obtaining $1,729.68 worth of camera equipment from 3M Technology by false pretenses.

He also allegedly forged a Scotia bank cheque from Dr. Cecil A. Smith, payable to 3M Technology worth $1, 900 knowing it not to be genuine.

Then on August 16th Knowles allegedly obtained $3,595.74 worth of tires from Tire flex Motors on Wulf Road.

In addition, he allegedly had in his possession a Bank of The Bahamas cheque from Bahamas Supermarket Limited payable to Tire Flex Motors valued at $3,626.

He was also charged with uttering the BOB cheque payable to Tire Flex Motors and money laundering $3,595.74 worth of tires.

On October 10th Knowles allegedly obtained $1,968.80 worth of goods from Modernistic Gardens and Pet Supplies on Maderia Street by means of false pretenses.

He also allegedly had in his possession a Scotia Bank cheque from Shawn Pritchard Enterprises payable to Modernistic Gardens Pet Supplies totaling $1,960.80.

In addition, on September 25th he allegedly had in his possession a forged Scotia Bank cheque from Shawn Pritchard Enterprises equaling some $2,091.62, uttered a forged Scotia Bank cheque document knowing it to be a fraud and knowingly obtained $2,091 worth of supplies from The Bahamas Paint Depot at Cable Beach.

On October 4allegedly with the intent to defraud, Knowles did is charged with forgery of a BOB cheque from Bahamas Supermarket Ltd, payable to Master Technicians valued at $3,462 knowing it to be forged.

He also allegedly obtained from Master Technicians goods valued at $3,462 by means of false pretenses and acquired $3462 worth of electronics from Master Technicians.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Samuel Mckinney informed him that he was not at liberty to grant him bail and he is remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until January 29th.

Knowles was also charged with an additional two counts of consipracy to commit fraud by false pretenses, two counts of fraud by false pretense and two counts of possession of a forged document, two counts of uttering a false document and two counts of money laundering.

For these charges, he will return to court on December 10th as they are already being heard in another court.