The resolution seeking approval for the conveyance of 1.267 acres in the Fox Hill Community was the focus of a debate in the Senate yesterday.

The property, which sits on Romer and Armbrister Streets, is to be divided into 10 service lots to be sold to first time homeowners.

The price tag is pegged at the same amount as those sold in Sunset Close, which is around $20,000.

Homeowners could either use their own contractor and architect or a pre-existing housing plan.

Free National Movement Senator, Dion Foulkes stressed the importance of owning a home.

“It leads to a very stable society in terms of our social environment, it also gives ownership of a piece of the rock in their country.

“You have the inheritance law which you can pass the home or the property on to children and consequently on to grandchildren,’ he added.

“And it also helps with business development, a lot of us who may want to go into business, when we approach a financial institution the first thing that they want to know is what collateral do you have to put up to borrow the monies needed,” said Mr, Foulkes.

Seconding the resolution, was former Fox Hill Member of Parliament, Juanianne Dorsett, who encouraged Fox Hillians to take advantage of the opportunity to re-establish the type of bond in that community and to get rid of some of the negative influences.

However, Opposition Senator Jobeth Coleby-Davis found the government’s housing programme woefully inadequate, under resourced, if not non-existent.

“It is my understanding that the housing waiting list is in excess of 7,000 persons, but almost two years later, all this FNM government could show is that they offered 30 service lots,” she said.

“What is also unique about this inept government is that they are in this place and the other place bragging about teaching a man to fish by only providing service lots instead of building homes, whiles their program to sell the lots to Bahamians leaves the Bahamians to the market to find a suitable contractor.”

The government plans to carry out a similar exercise in Carmichael and the family islands – namely Andros, Abaco, San Salvador and Eleuthera.