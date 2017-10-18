Senator Fred Mitchell has roundly criticized the Free National Movement Government for false promises and for constantly blaming the former administration for their inefficiencies.

Mr. Mitchell spoke Monday night at the PLP’s central regional meeting held at Columbus Primary School where he publicly condemned the current administration for appearing productive, but lacking in what they promised while campaigning.

He said, “they say it’s the people’s time and they said they had the answers to poverty and helping out poor people; when we know in fact all they’re doing is firing people from the public service since they got in office.”

Mr. Mitchell, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, also expressed his discontent in Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands admitting to the public that since taking office he has conducted private surgeries.

“The manual of procedure ever since 1967 says in this country that a minister cannot do private work while he’s a minister in the government.”

Mr. Mitchell indicated that in the manual, it states that if you have a problem, the Prime Minister could waive whatever conflict you have.

Seemingly, Minister Sands received permission to conduct such private surgeries from the Prime Minister, he said.