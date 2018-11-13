Police in New Providence investigating another homicide after a male was shot at Cordeaux Avenue and Watkins Street last night.

According to reports, shortly before 6pm, officers were called to a shooting incident where the man was shot.

He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This follows a similar shooting which occurred on Friday night when officers responded to a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Coopers Terrace off Kemp Road. When they arrived on the scene officers discovered the body of a male lying in the street with injuries.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the male, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead.

Investigations continues.

In other crime news, Police in Grand Bahama have released a wanted person poster seeking the public’s assistance in locating 57 year old David Arlington Colebrooke of #1 Jasmine Gardens, Nassau, New Providence.

According to Police, Colebrooke, a fisherman, is wanted by the Drug Enforcement Unit in Grand Bahama for alleged possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Colebrooke is described as standing at 5’10’ tall, weighing between 240-260 lbs. with dark brown complexion and is heavy built.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Arlington Colebrooke is asked to contact the Drug Enforcement Unit in Freeport, Grand Bahama at telephone number 350-3125, Police Emergency # 911/919 or call your nearest police station.