Aliv leading in support and sponsorship for yet another Bahamian event as they are the title sponsors for Creative Nassau’s “Seawords Bahamas”. The organization is launching a festival dedicated to promoting writing as an art form, profession, and an industry with the power to bring valuable diversification to the Bahamian economy.

With Aliv being the title sponsor of the three-day event, Chief Aliv Commercial Officer Gravette Brown says that the company believes that the festival is an innovative and progressive move in the direction of educating and bringing awareness to all aspects of the literary world in the Bahamas. She says, “at ALIV we believe there is a natural interplay between technology and Arts. We have a long history of successful collaboration with other artistic communities and now we are happy to move into this partnership with the literary arts.”

Ms. Brown sets the record that Aliv is so much than just a phone provider. “We consistently stress that ALIV is more than a phone company, but rather a diverse, ever evolving entity dedicated to fostering meaningful experiences and pioneering ground- breaking technology,” she said.

ALIV has not only been dominating in the telecommunications aspect, but they have been leaving their mark by being open to supporting most if not all Bahamian festivities and events.

Creative Nassau and ALIV has set the event to take place from Nov 9-11 at the Atlantis hotel, the festival’s proud Platinum Sponsor. ALIV has great promotions where those who would like to attend, can get free tickets and other prizes and surprises, including cellphones and instant number porting for those interested in being a part of the ALIV family.

Diamond sponsor, Sunshine Insurance’s representative Paul Mcweeny says that the Sunshine Group of Companies wishes to maintain a strong foothold in society and always supports Bahamian and their initiatives.

Patricia Glinton- Meicholas, vice-president of Creative Nassau says that despite not always getting support from corporate companies, they never hesitate to reach out to Sunshine Group of Companies and they are most thankful to both ALIV and Sunshine Group of Companies.