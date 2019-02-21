Categorized | National News

Search For Crashed Plane off Inagua

Posted on 21 February 2019. by Jones Bahamas

U.S Coast Guard and police officials were yesterday searching  areas off Inagua following reports that an aircraft went down off   in that area. So far there has not been any visible signs of  a plane.

The  Bahama Journal reached out to Bahamas Air Navigation Service Division General Manager Keith Major, who at the time gave  little details.

He said,“I  have information that a Coast Guard aircraft heard a transmission that an aircraft   was experiencing some engine difficulties and going down.  That was the extent to what we heard.   

There was no indication that the aircraft originated from  New Providence.

He said, “I’ll tell you for as far as Nassau is concerned we have no missing or overdue aircrafts.  So no call signs, no information was provided, no names of persons or whatever aircraft type was provided to us. It  was just one transmission that I’m experiencing engine difficulties and we’re going down, that was it.” 

The last plane crash in the Bahamas  happened on the night of November 8th   pilot Byron Ferguson’s six seater Piper Aztec crash landed in waters off Nirvana Beach off  New Providence.

While pieces of the wreck were found crash, Ferguson’s body still has not  been found.

