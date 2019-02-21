U.S Coast Guard and police officials were yesterday searching areas off Inagua following reports that an aircraft went down off in that area. So far there has not been any visible signs of a plane.

The Bahama Journal reached out to Bahamas Air Navigation Service Division General Manager Keith Major, who at the time gave little details.

He said,“I have information that a Coast Guard aircraft heard a transmission that an aircraft was experiencing some engine difficulties and going down. That was the extent to what we heard.

There was no indication that the aircraft originated from New Providence.

He said, “I’ll tell you for as far as Nassau is concerned we have no missing or overdue aircrafts. So no call signs, no information was provided, no names of persons or whatever aircraft type was provided to us. It was just one transmission that I’m experiencing engine difficulties and we’re going down, that was it.”

The last plane crash in the Bahamas happened on the night of November 8th pilot Byron Ferguson’s six seater Piper Aztec crash landed in waters off Nirvana Beach off New Providence.

While pieces of the wreck were found crash, Ferguson’s body still has not been found.