The Royal Bahamas Defence Force successfully launched its Operation Marlin Spike Decisive Phase on July 19 at the Bahamas National Trust Retreat.

Operation Marlin Spike is a Defence Force-led initiative designed to heighten public awareness of Defence Force duties and activities in safeguarding the people of The Bahamas, especially in the areas of marine and environmental protection, which play a vital role in the future of the Commonwealth.

The Defence Force also revealed its dedicated telephone number, 1-242-424-9414, for reporting suspicious activities within The Bahamas’ maritime domain.

The ongoing campaign, which also has the support of other governmental and non-governmental organizations, encourages public support in reporting illicit activities in the maritime and environmental communities.

A series of meetings designed to enlighten public awareness were held with relevant organizations and interest groups during the roll-out phase in 2017.

Presentations during the decisive phase were led by Lieutenant Commanders Derrick Ferguson and Carlon Bethel, who both illustrated situations in which the Royal Bahamas Defence Force has been successful in its operational duties as a result of Operation Marlin Spike.

They also gave successful updates on the official Operation Marlin Spike Facebook Page, the Defence Force’s Facebook Page and other social media outlets for messaging or posting inquiries, commendations and concerns.

Commander Defence Force, Commodore Tellis Bethel, acknowledged the success of Operation Marlin Spike during the past year. According to Commodore Bethel, the Defence Force was able to apprehend poachers and migrants in Bahamian waters as a result of information received from concerned residents.