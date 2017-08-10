Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis called for the rotation of public servants within the private sector which will be a part of the government’s public service reform effort.

“Accordingly, as a part of my government’s reform effort, we will ensure greater exposure with business partners and financial managing for public offices,” Dr. Minnis said yesterday during the Orientation for Parliamentarians Workshop at Baha Mar.

“In fact, commencing from FAS upward those individuals will be required to rotate through the private sector, the banking sector or otherwise for three to six months, so as to expose them to the private sector and the private sector to learn more about the government.”

Ultimately, it is the goal of the government to see the public sector as a training ground for the private sector.

This includes the ability of senior officers to engage in cross-training with individuals in the private sector which government officials believe will lead to a more efficient and effective public service.

“This will also help to spur a greater culture of innovation within the public sector,” Dr. Minnis said.

He noted that the thrust is part of his administration’s overarching plan to promote transformation in the public service through additional education and training for public officers and the modernization of public service processes.

“A critical part of my government’s mission is a programme of efficient and effective government. I intend to give a major speech on this topic at the appropriate time. I have said before and repeat now, that we are in an era of transition and transformation. This includes within the public service,” Dr. Minnis said.

Within the next 10 to 30 years it is the government’s hope that positions such as CEOs, senior managers and presidents are filled by Bahamians.

Also during yesterday’s workshop, the prime minister urged government officials to do away with politics when conducting business in the public sector in order to bring a “much needed” change to the way business is conducted overall.

Dr. Minnis told the government officials that after all, “it’s their job to set policies and not try to be the chief administrator of their respective ministries.”

“A civil servant whether they are PLP, FNM, DNA or non-affiliated who intends to be loyal to the government of the day, should be allowed to do their work and receive their promotions,” he said.

“I intend to be a different prime minster. Meritocracy and performance will be the order of the day.”

Despite having been at the wheel for just a few short months, Dr. Minnis said he has already seen how various processes can be simplified.

“This includes kinder responses to the public, the simplification of various basic forums and better communications by public officers to the general public. A good deal of information held by government should regularly be made public, especially in the internet age that we are in today,” he said.

“Basic information is often coddled as if it’s a treasure and must be locked up in a safe.”

All in all, the prime minister said he believes the government can learn a thing or two from businesses.