Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts criticized Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis for crying for Dominicans, but not for the ravaged Bahamian islands.

In a statement on Sunday, Roberts said while many Bahamians share Dr. Minnis’ sentiments for Dominica, he is wondering where were the tears for the destroyed Bahama Islands.

Roberts was referring to the prime minister’s emotional address in the House of Assembly on Wednesday where he wept as he shared stories of the deaths and devastation Dominica endured.

“We did not see any tears for Ragged Island, Salina Point, Acklins and Inagua from the prime minister and we wonder why,” Roberts said.

The PLP chairman said he is questioning when Bahamians will receive relief from the 2016 Hurricane Matthew.

Roberts added that politicians from both parties are wondering why the prime minister has not cried for the young men who were gunned down in Bain Town, Fox Hill and Chippingham.

“Where were the tears from the prime minister for young innocent children who lost their lives through gun violence – the eight-month-old gunned down in Rupert Dean lane, the 16 and 17-year-old boys in Fox Hill and most recently eight-year-old Tonio Eugene Woodside Jr. of Rosebud in Chippingham,” Roberts said.

He also mentioned that he agrees with Pineridge Member of Parliament Frederick McAlpine’s admonition to his party and government to be more responsive to the needs of Bahamians.

Roberts was referring to McAlpine’s comments last Wednesday, that “while Bahamians stand in support of offering assistance to fellow CARICOM neighbors in the face of tragedy and or natural disaster, they want to be assured that they and their needs are not overlooked or unattended to by their government in order to cater to the needs of other countries.”

McAlpine has gone on record to say that he stands by his comments and is not xenophobic, but just simply looking out for Bahamians.

Roberts said the PLP will continue to hold the government’s “feet to the fire” and speak on behalf of the Bahamian people when they feel that their interests are not being properly served.