Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts said he feels former PLP Cabinet Minister Vincent Peet is wasting his time in his independent bid for the seat in the Berry Islands and North Andros.

Over the weekend, Mr. Peet revealed that he would re- enter politics and offer himself up for election as an independent candidate for the Berry Islands and North Andros constituency.

Mr. Roberts comments came while speaking to reporters at the PLP headquarters yesterday afternoon.

“Vincent Peet applied for the nomination in North Andros and the Berry Islands and was considered and the Candidates Committee of the party decided to continue to endorse Dr. Perry Gomez and he is our standard bearer.

“I was taken by surprise, when he announced that he was going to be running again because it is my understanding that he was a supporter of our party and that he adheres to the decision made by the hierarchy of the party but he in his wisdom has decided that he will make a go at it.

“I wish him well, but I think he is wasting his time to be quite frank,” Mr. Roberts said.

Mr. Peet represented the constituency from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2007 to 2012.

Health Minister Dr.Perry Gomez currently represents this constituency and is on the governing party’s ticket for the area in the upcoming 2017 general election.

However, rumors have circulated that the party’s decision to run Dr. Gomez once again has angered some in the constituency who feel the MP is no longer capable of good representation in the House of Assembly.

Mr. Peet over the weekend claimed that after very careful and long consideration with his family and friends as well as former senior North Andros MPs, he had an obligation to run as an independent candidate to give the people on the island a choice to freely exercise their will.