Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie said Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts’ defense of the government in relation to the Baha Mar Deal shows evidence of “delusion”.

On Monday, Mr. Roberts insisted the criticisms of the government in the midst of the handling of the Baha Mar deal are “unfounded”.

He also pointed to Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian, Former Baha Mar Board Member Dionisio D’Auguilar and Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, charging that they are three people who continue to disrespect Bahamians with “their duplicity” on the topic, adding that they have absolutely no credibility and cannot be trusted on the matter.

However, Mr. Collie maintained that the government uses the “delusional” PLP chairman as its defense when it is in trouble, to spew out “insults and nonsensical” statements.

Meantime, Mr. Collie asserted that the deal of which the details remain sealed, leaves too many unanswered questions.

“No one is shocked that the Prime Minister would strike a secret deal with the Chinese in the dark of the night, but what is shocking to Bahamians everywhere, is that the PLP thought they would simply shield the details of that secret deal from the public and insist that we don’t need to know the details,” Mr. Collie lamented.

“We know their argument about legality, and their position about protecting the deal does not hold water. So, question number two, what exactly is the PLP hiding from the public behind this wall of secrecy they have created around their deal,” he added.

Mr. Collie added that Mr. Roberts is attempting to distract the Bahamian people from the “true facts”.

“It was the FNM that stood up for the Bahamian contractors, demanding they get paid the millions of dollars they are owed. It was the FNM that brought attention to the workers that were promised good jobs only to be laid off,” he said.

“It was the FNM that called on the PLP to account for the Government continuing to supply Baha Mar with power while the resort maintained an outstanding balance of over $26 million, and while at the same time, many families and seniors struggled in the sweltering heat with power outages,” Mr. Collie added.

“The Bahamian people know that the FNM will stand vigilant to make sure this Government is held accountable and will follow through on helping Bahamians despite the PLP’s distractions. The people know that unlike the PLP, the FNM will not only fight to save jobs but will also create jobs for them and not put themselves before the people,” he continued.

The government is hopeful that employee claims will be settled no later than September 30 and all other claims will be dealt with on or before December 31.