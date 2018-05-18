Pineridge Member of Parliament Frederick McAlpine is receiving some support after he was chastised by fellow party members in the Free National Movement because of his public remarks regarding the Minnis administration and its policies.

The backlash came after McAlpine protested against the government in Rawson Square.

The MP said that all Bahamians have the right to hold the government to account on national matters.

Rights Bahamas Vice President, Joseph Darville, said he is in support of Mr. McAlpine, comparing him to a prophet.

“It would profit the FNM tremendously if they were to regard the Rev. Frederick McAlpine as a prophet.

“Knowing him from as a young student at Grand Bahama Catholic High School, he had the makings of a prophet even at that tender age,” Darville said.

“As he has grown to a certain level of maturity that courage, that resilience, even his self-sacrifice, became his rock-foundation qualities.

“If he is going to be sacrificed, as was Jesus, simply because he is outside of the regular political machinery, as priest, preacher, minister, it means the FNM is not yet ready for full transformation into the realm of an enlightened mode of governance in this nation,” he added.

Also comparing the MP to Jesus, Darville said the Reverend is certainly a “wild-card.”

“Jesus was in the midst of His own, the Jews; He was not only crucified, by His own, He was not just tied to the cross, as was the usual custom, but actually nailed to the cross; that symbol carried the definitive message of what could happen if you rock the boat.

“Rev. Frederick McAlpine is sure rocking the boat, but if it is balanced, forward, onward and upward focused, it shall only benefit from the massaging waves he is creating,” Darville said.

“Jesus was rebellious; He was not afraid to shift the message and proclaim the genuine love of God for mankind; He proclaimed the coming of God’s Kingdom on Earth.

“He claimed equality with God. Thus, He too was considered an evil priest; but, as with Rev. Frederick McAlpine, He came with a message of dispensation,” he added.

“He created many waves, but it’s His Mission which is still the most profound and love-centered on this planet.

Darville said he saluted anyone who followed the path of Godliness, adding that politicians are not exempt.

“Woe be unto the FNM, or any other political organization, if it were to thus crucify Rev. McAlpine, he said.

“Coming in as a wild-card, and there are others amongst the present FNM government, he brings in a singular transformation of the status quo in politics; this paradigm shift is essential in order to catapult our political machinery to the critically necessary dimension of true servanthood governance,” he added.

“He proclaims a grand story of compassion for our people; nothing less is expected of a man of God, a servant with a holy mission.”

Darville concluded by applauding the Pineridge MP and those like him whether in government or the opposition.

“I applaud him and the other wild-cards roving the halls of the parliament, whether FNM or PLP,” he said.

“Without them, there can be no change; they bring a dawning of new wisdom and connected-ness to the masses which symbolizes the mission of Jesus; they are ready to feed the five, six, seven… and many more thousands.

“I give my blessings and good wishes to Rev. McAlpine and the other valiant, fearless, courageous and prophetic warriors given the Jesus-task of deliverance of our still-in-bondage people.”

At a church service marking the Minnis Administrations’ first year in office, Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, warned party members not to attack each other or criticize the government’s efforts publicly, suggesting that it would boost the opposition’s campaign.