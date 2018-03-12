Family members of 19-year-old Johnathan Brussow have confirmed that the remains discovered by a fisherman in Eleuthera are that of the missing tourist.

According to Police reports, shortly after 11am on Friday, a local fisherman while in the area of the ‘Sand pit’, near the coastline behind Daddy Joe’s Restaurant, discovered partial human remains, including a leg, and femur bone.

Police said that DNA testing would now be done to verify the identity of the partial remains – a process which could take up to six months, as it is currently done out of country.

In the statement from the family obtained by The Bahama Journal they confirmed that the remains belonged to Brussow.

His relatives in the statement made an analogy between a straight-line wind storm that happened on the day of Jonathan Brussow’s birth on May 31, 1998 and the March 5 storm in Eleuthera that swept him into the sea.

“God brought Jonathan in with a storm and took him back in a storm,” according to the statement.

When he was born, he was dubbed “storm trooper” in an article in the Rockford Squire about the straight-line wind storm and the family’s adventure getting to the hospital through debris.

“As a family, he was known as Jonathan “Stormy” Brussow,” the family’s statement said. “He named his dog Stormy. For those that knew him, they knew he lived his life with a storm of passion and a smile that would light up a room.”

Family members also offered thanks to everyone who gave prayers and support since Monday.

Brussow was on vacation on the island of Eleuthera, when he and a friend were both knocked off their feet by a rogue wave while near the bridge.