Relatives of the missing American couple Forrest and Donna Sanco are calling on Bahamians to help them find the newlyweds.

Earlier this week, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) was said to be assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the US Coast Guard with their search efforts, but according to Donna Sanco’s daughter in law Tressa Simmons, more could be done on this end.

“The FBI was looking into it, but I don’t believe that they’re done a whole lot and the Coast Guard only did figure eights.

“They found some debris in the area of Old Bight, Cat Island, and the police on Cat Island took ground pictures for us but it turned out to just be debris,” Ms. Simmons told The Journal.

The Coast Guard has ceased its search efforts and returned back to the United States, as they were unable to complete their search. Ms. Simmons further stated, “They (US Coast Guard) are not able to search unless they are requested from the Royal Bahamian Defense Force.”

Expressing disappointment in RBDF, Ms. Simmons said, “The defense force, they’re not searching a whole lot, unless they are getting leads from our (United States) search efforts.”

The family has taken on the task of continuing the search of their own volition and has hired two private charter planes out from The Bahamas to assist them in their endless search for their loved ones.

As earlier reported, the Sanco’s left Argyle, Texas early September 25th on a single engine Cessna piloted by the husband.

They flew through Florida, where they stopped briefly to have some mechanical work on the small plane then they headed on to Freeport, Grand Bahama and onto North Eleuthera, where they were last seen after refueling before departing for Rum Cay.

Reaching out yesterday, Ms. Simmons asked if The Journal can continue to spread the word as they maintain hope and faith that the newlyweds are still alive.

As of yesterday, an official missing persons report has filed in the Bahamas.