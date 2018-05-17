The Royal Bahamas Police Force Man Power Audit 2018 revealed that the police force is being widely viewed as incompetent when it comes to organizational movement of people for vacant promotional practices.

The RBPF’s Manpower Audit 2018 also found that there is a lack of transparency and accountability that led to several junior officers exiting the system.

It was also noted that there are 12 different ranks within the RBPF and only junior officers are required to demonstrate proficiencies with respect to promotional competencies.

The audit revealed that during the last promotional exercise, officers stated that they were only interviewed for one minute or less than the interview process never focused on their competencies or job performances.

Interviewees during the Promotional Board interview segment shared their opinions which indicated that the whole process was “laughable, unprofessional and a disgrace to the Police Force.”

“I do not feel that my interview was fair because I didn’t have the opportunity to represent myself to the members of the Promotion Board who did not know me,” a Constable said.

“When I got into the interview, I was asked if my shoes were clean and then an interviewer made a joke, after which I was told that the interview was finished,” a Corporal shared.

A Sergeant said: “There was no reference made to my job performance. In fact, I was asked how my mother was doing and then I was dismissed.”

“We were brought into the interview room in groups of four and all asked how we were doing and the interview ended,” an Inspector noted.

“They all know me, so I know I was straight. No questions needed to be asked,” an Assistant Superintendent said jokingly.

Therefore, the audit revealed that the obvious conclusion after reviewing the comments would suggest that some officers may or may not have been promoted justly or unjustly due to the lack of any systematic proof that they were the most qualified candidates.

The purpose of the audit was to explore and determine the strength of the RBPF, the required manpower resources necessary to complete core policing functions, current policy on vacant promotional practices, structural organizational changes necessary for effective policing and what is necessary to assist in systemically determining any relationship between crime and the number of deployed police officers.