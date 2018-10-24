The Ragged Island community is expected to benefit from a donation made by BTC to the National Emergency Agency.

Captain Stephen Russell from NEMA thanked BTC and noted that, “Over the past three years, the country has seen three storms which have impacted the lives of thousands of residents across the archipelago. We will target this generous donation from BTC to assist with the reopening of the school and the clinic on Ragged Island. We believe that this will go a long way in helping to restore a sense of normalcy to the community”.

With another five weeks left in this year’s hurricane season, Captain Russell is also encouraging the public to be aware and stay prepared.

Senior Manager for Public Relations, Indira Collie said, “One year following the destruction of Hurricane Irma, there is still much left to be done in many areas. We are hopeful that this donation will enable NEMA to provide assistance to those in need, particularly in the Ragged Island Community.”

Immediately following Hurricane Irma, BTC also held a mobile text to donate campaign, where it matched the public donation. BTC has been a partner of the National Emergency Management Agency since its inception.