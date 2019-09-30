PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Caribbean firms and U.S. Charitable Foundation collectively donated $375,000 to help The Bahamas hurricane relief and recovery efforts.

On Thursday at the company’s week-long conference, partners and staff from the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago and eastern Caribbean countries donated items such as diapers, clothing and baby formula from a number of employee-led drives.

They also donated $125,000 which is being given directly to affected families in The Bahamas and to the National Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

The PwC U.S. Charitable Foundation has made a $250,000 grant to Team Rubicon USA, a non-profit that is providing immediate and long-term disaster relief and support to help in The Bahamas.

Locally, PwC Bahamas is assisting its employees who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Territory Leader Prince A. Rahming estimated about seven of their employees were affected.

“We’ve sent packages from the U.S. directly to those staff and their families who are on the island. I think we have had the first shipment already made. It’s been delivered, I think, in the past week and this week we have another package that’s on the way,” Rahming explained.

“We’re also engaging in bringing something onto Abaco. Primarily, up to this point, the focus has been in Grand Bahama. We’re also bringing care packages out of the U.S. comprising generators, clothing, hygiene supplies.”

In a press release, PwCoopers Caribbean Region Limited CEO Frazer Lindsay said, “Our thoughts are with our colleagues in The Bahamas and everyone impacted by this devastating hurricane. Corporate responsibility is an integral part of our business and PwC’s purpose and we would like to thank our people for their incredible efforts in raising these funds for The Bahamas.”

