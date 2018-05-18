“Life is a journey” is a quote that many if not all the inmates in the Bahamas Correctional Services could live by. The quote is the theme that the first ever prisoners journey program in the Bahamas was under. Prison Fellowship Bahamas has honoured 73 medium, maximum and female prisoners that completed an eight-week program created to not only teach prisoners about God, but bring them closer to Him and His teachings. The end goal is to invite participants to a “new life” in our Lord.

There were 33 medium, 30 maximum security and 12 female inmates that graduated from the program t yesterday, two of them from the entire group gave testimonies about the Prisoners Journey Program and how much they’ve benefited from it.

Medium security inmate Lindsey Cartwright says that he has been in prison since he was 19 and is now 41. Prison is the only thing he knows. He said that Acting Commissioner of Correctional Services, Bernadette Thompson- Murray has become a mother to him and she earned her title through hard work and dedication.

Mrs. Thompson- Murray says that “ this occasion reflects that our correctional staff are a part of the H.O.P.E for our country; helping our people excel. They are the ones who are making the difference in the lives of people who are incarcerated; they are the people who are ensuring that all inmates are taught good discipline habits, receiving a basic education and assisting them in becoming better citizens of our country.” Murray says.

She said, “the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services is pleased that Prison Fellowship Bahamas is offering a service to assist the department and by extension, the country with its rehabilitation methods.”

Formerly Her Majesty’s Prison, the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services is now in its fourth year of transitioning from a disciplinary institution to a correctional service facility.

Murray- Thompson pledged her commitment to ensure the success of all programs.

The idea of the program being brought to the Bahamas was concluded after a Caribbean coalition between the Bahamas, Trinidad; the managing partner, Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica was formed. The Carib coalition’s goal is to graduate 1500 prisoners on each of their islands.

The Prison Fellowship is an organization that is internationally renowned for its commitment to the physical, emotional and spiritual renewal of inmates and ex-offenders.