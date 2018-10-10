A prison officer is the one behind bars after being arraigned on drug charges.

Antonio Harrison Cash, 27, was yesterday arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate, Subusola Swain, on one count of possession of dangerous drugs, namely 11 ounces of Indian Hemp.

The Doyle Street resident pleaded guilty.

The court heard that while in the Bahamas Department of Corrections, Cash was suspected of being in possession of marijuana.

He was searched and drugs were found in his socks.

Cash said he was bringing the drugs to someone at the prison.

The drugs were confiscated, and when his superiors questioned further, Cash opted to remain silent.

The expecting father has no previous convictions and is the sole breadwinner of his family.

His attorney, Ian Cargill, asked that his client not to be punished with a custodial sentence, as he has already lost his job, and other benefits.

The 2-year prison officer was subsequently remanded for 3 months.

This along with a $2,000 fine or an additional 3 monthsâ€™ imprisonment.

As for the drugs â€“ they were to be destroyed and Cash is to have counseling with the prison chaplain.

Meantime, in another court, two young men were formally charged before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis for stealing, house breaking, attempted house breaking and receiving.

The accused – Kendrick Miller and Corey Sweeting â€“ eventually pleaded not guilty to all.

With charges of their own, the pair allege that they were abused while in custody and were forced to sign statements against their will.

The duo racked up 61 counts of stealing, house breaking, attempted house breaking and receiving, so much so that the matters had to be heard in different courtrooms.

The young men were remanded to custody and will return to court October 29, November 1 and 2.

They can apply to the supreme court for bail.