The Acting Prison Commissioner Charles Murphy yesterday spoke out in the wake of an influx of prison offers caught on the wrong side of the law.

According to Mr. Murphy, three officers were found with “illegal items” on them — one found on the street and two found on duty.

Over the past week, The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services conducted several raids at the Fox Hill facility.

Like any organization, Acting Commissioner Murphy accepted there are a few bad apples.

He said, “the vast majority of my officers are hardworking, dedicated, and committed correctional officers, who go well beyond the call of duty.”

He added, “I would like to commend them on their hard work and the sacrifices that they make daily.”

Moving away from the negative, Mr. Murphy went on to highlight the positive news coming out of the department.

He said, “we have 113 inmates now who are enrolled in the BTVI program. We are preparing these individuals for reintegration into society.”

He added, “we also have another initiative with BAMSI and Aliv which will bring our agriculture program on stream. The idea of the program is to supplement the budget of the department while seeking to prepare inmates so that when they leave here they will be able to gain gainful employment.”