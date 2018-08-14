Amid the brewing unrest between the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) and the Ministry of Labour, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said this past Saturday that he plans to review the matter and meet with them shortly.

He said, “I have asked the nurses if they can commence relevant communication with the relevant Ministry authority and we would look at the total that is owed to them and we will meet again in three weeks, where we will come to an amicable resolution so that we can agree on how we approach a solution moving forward.”

This came after the Prime Minister’s meeting with the BNU this past Friday, which was supposed to determine the union’s actions moving forward.

The BNU held a strike vote on June 7th when 377 nurses voted in favour of a strike, with just seven opposing.

The Ministry of Labour said since the islands of Inagua, Mayaguana, and San Salvador did not receive ballots, the vote was considered null and void.

Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams told the Journal last week that those votes would not make a difference, as there was not much representation on those islands.