The General Post Office employees can look forward to returning back to work as early as next week, Transport and Local Government Minister, Frankie Campbell yesterday told the media.

Mold remediation, general cleaning, removal of carpeting and replacing them with tiles are all on the agenda to restore the Post Office back to favourable conditions, Mr. Campbell indicated.

In 2013, it became evident that the General Post Office required an immense amount of renovations.

“We are all aware that from 2013 the General Post Office in The Bahamas has been having challenges, which has resulted in them working half days.

“I want to inform the public that as of Monday, the air condition unit, which was the major issue, has been replaced. The building is cooling; of course they are still testing to ensure that all the kinks are worked out,” Mr. Campbell specified.

He has also been informed that a scope of work has been given to address additional minor concerns the employees have.

According to Mr. Campbell, the air condition unit was ordered over three months ago and its arrival pended for two months.

“Replacing and fixing the unit was already in place prior to the protest,” Mr. Campbell said.

Recently, the employees staged an industrial action decrying the hazardous working conditions where they were exposed to rat and mold infestation; heat from broken air-condition units and alleged rashes from handling mail.

Furthermore, most of the building has exposed ceilings and broken leaky pipes as a result of renovations halted after the government has changed.

“I want the Bahamian people and the persons in the post office to be aware that we are doing everything in our power to bring the conditions up to at least, at minimum standard; which would allow for employees to be able to return to normal working hours early next week,” the minister stated.

Additionally, the Department of Environmental Health Service will be assisting with the cleaning services of the post office.

Mr. Campbell informed the public that his ministry is working on finding another location to permanently move the General Post Office, but did not disclose any specifics as to the location.