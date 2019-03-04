The Royal Bahamas Police Force has begun a month of activities with walkabouts in communities in New Providence with members of the Bahamas Christian Council as well as the media.

The walkabout takes place in various inner-city areas like Bain and Grants Town, Englerston, Fox Hill, Free Town, Nassau Village, and Carmichael.

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said the idea is to show residents that he and his officers are one with the community.

“The police only wear a uniform, but all of these officers come from various communities whether it be here in New Providence or whether it be from the family islands.

“The Family Islands are also taking the same steps today, they are going out in their communities and interacting with members of the public.

“Last night I had the opportunity to visit the island of Eleuthera and I sought to encourage the folks in Eleuthera to support the police in the same event.”

“So, every single island today are actually doing exactly what we are doing here this morning.”

“So, we believe that this is powerful and we believe that this is the right way to go,” he said.

Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said this is one of few initiatives between the Christian Council to help in the fight against crime.

“We have committed ourselves to work with all of the facets of community policing, we’ve made that evident in the march the other day.

“Today we came out again to walk through all of the communities with the Commissioner and his team to let them know that the church is committed.

“On the third Sunday of this month, the 17th, we are asking every church in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas during their service to pray for officers that are in their congregation and those that are serving in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Bishop Fernander said.

At a stop in each area police and the media met members of the respective communities present who expressed their gratitude and commended police for the work they are doing.

The Commissioner Ferguson said activities commemorating police month are being carried out in throughout The Bahamas.