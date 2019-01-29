Police seized more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana from a cargo flight at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Sunday. The flight originated in Jamaica.

National Security Minister, Marvin Dames, during his remarks, at a workshop aimed at developing a plan of action for the National Drug Strategy of The Bahamas, commended the ongoing work of law enforcement agencies who had intercepted the drugs Sunday night.

“To the Deputy Commissioner and the executive team of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, let me take this opportunity, Mr. Seymour, and your executive team, to congratulate you on a successful seizure at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, where a team of law enforcement officers, along with police dog Milan, seized approximately 100 pounds of marijuana,” Mr. Dames said.

Mr. Dames told reporters following the opening of the workshop that police were actively investigating the incident.

“While checking some freight on an airline originating out of Jamaica, the police dog’s attention was drawn to some pieces.

“After further search it was discovered that a quantity of marijuana was a part of that [cargo].

“So, the police are currently carrying out their investigations so you should hear more from them very shortly,” Mr. Dames said.

According to the police reports, Airport Division Officers made the discovery after 1:00pm Sunday after acting on information, and recovered 19 packages from that cargo flight that arrived from Jamaica.

When asked what will be done to at least clamp down on the influx of drugs entering the country, particularly at the airport’s port of entry, Mr. Dames said the quality of information received assists the police force tremendously.

“You can see it, it speaks to the successes of law enforcement.

“It means now that the quality of the information that they are receiving, their relationship with the public at large, it bodes well and it can only result in more and more successes.

“So, we understand that our ports of entries will always be a challenge and so we have to look at ways at improving our strategies, increasing resources to ensure that we’re able to live up to the challenge,”Mr. Dames said.

No arrests were made. Investigations are ongoing.