Police in Grand Bahama arrested a man for a possession of dangerous drugs and bribery on Monday morning.

According to police, the Drug Enforcement Unit officers stopped a suspicious vehicle around 11 a.m.

A search of the vehicle uncovered $100,000 in cash suspected to derive from criminal activities and suspected marijuana.

Further investigations lead officers to find a quantity of marijuana at the male’s residence. He was also cautioned for bribery of a police officer while executing his duty.