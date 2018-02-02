Police seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Florida.

Trevonte Rashad Taylor, 17, of 27th Avenue, Miami, Florida, who was reported missing by his family members.

According to police reports, Taylor is of a light brown complexion, 5’9” tall and of a slim build.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor, especially persons on the island of Grand Bahama, is asked to contact the police immediately.

Police Drug Enforcement officers (DEU) have recovered a stolen vessel and arrested five men in connection with the recovery.

Police report that shortly after 11:00pm, Wednesday 31st, January 2018, officers from Drug Enforcement Unit acting on information, went to Saunders Beach, West Bay Street, where they recovered a 36ft Go-fast Intrepid vessel with three 300 Yamaha engines.

The vessel was reportedly stolen on Tuesday 30th January 2018 from a dock in Abaco.

The boat is said to be valued at $400,000.00.

Five adult males, believe to be from Bimini, were taken into custody and are assisting police with their investigation.