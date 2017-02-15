During the parade of murders that took place Monday, police presented conflicting news as they reported three people dead but later retracted their statements stating the three persons were rather to be in critical condition.

We reached out to Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean yesterday, and he says he doesn’t want to point the blame towards anyone.

He said, “It happens sometimes.”

Dean said wrong information can be passed around depending on who you ask, he explained that sometimes a victim can go to Princess Margaret Hospital, and someone can pronounce them to be dead but in actuality after some time passes, someone else can say otherwise.

The story that was first reported by police was on a stabbing incident that took place shortly after 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Police reported the man was stabbed during an altercation outside a Nassau Street business establishment and later transported to hospital where he later died.

Shortly before that report, police reported two persons being shot on Ross Corner, pronounced dead.

These reports were made around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning and another at 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police retracted their statements shortly around 5:30 p.m.

Police stated that the stabbing victim and the two persons shot on Ross Corner were not dead, but instead alive and reported to be in serious condition.