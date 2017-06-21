Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said perpetrators responsible for the waste of millions of dollars in various ministries, no matter who they are, if found guilty will be brought to justice.

Speaking to reporters outside of Cabinet yesterday morning, Mr. Dames said the commissioner of police has indicated that given the growing number of complaints, a team would need to be established to focus on these issues specifically.

“We want to ensure that as the police investigate that we are being fair so that at the end of the day no one can say they are being victimized,” he said.

“The police will certainly be led by the evidence and already they are hard at work. I’m certain you will hear more as they continue to bring these mattes to head and where people are in fact found culpable then they will face justice.”

The minister was then asked how realistic it would be to charge those who are at fault.

“There are no overnight fixtures,” Mr. Dames responded.

“We have to determine as we hear these allegations and these allegations have been reported. We have to investigate them thoroughly to ensure and decipher what is credible as opposed to what may just be pure allegations and amount to nothing else.”

Just two days ago two Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officers were charged before the courts, but acquitted of possession of drug charges.

Mr. Dames was too questioned about the clamp down on his house corruption to which he responded again that no one would be above the law under his watch.

“I want to make that clear, no one is above the law. Be it a police officer or a public figure. We are a government of transparency and so where it is found that persons are committing crimes then they will have to face justice,” he said.

“That’s not even debatable.”

Within the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) 2017 Commissioner’s Policing Plan, ethical standards of conduct as well as accountability and police discipline mandates were laid out to restore and maintain public trust and confidence within officers.