A young police officer spends the next few months behind bars.

The officer, 29-year-old Mario Newbold of Elizabeth Estates, was formally arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, on two separate counts, possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and possession of cocaine with the intent to supply.

According to reports, three kilos of cocaine were found in his suitcase aboard a charter flight at The Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

The drugs weighed 8lbs with an estimated street value of $53,000.

Newbold pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was not granted bail and remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until November 28, 2018 at 10am for trial.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old, Alvin Morrison of Village Road was also arraigned on the possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

The weight of the drugs 70lbs.

He too pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Morrison was not granted bail and also remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until November 28th 2018.