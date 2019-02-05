Police in the New Providence areÂ again appealing to the public as they investigate a shooting that took place on Sunday night.Â

Police say they are looking for the assailants who left an adult male with gunshot wounds about the body.Â

According to reports, shortly after 7:00pm, a man was standing at a car wash on Balfour Avenue, when a gray car pulled up.Â

The occupants of the car opened fire in his direction, hitting him about the body before speeding away.

He was subsequently transported to hospital where he is listed in serious condition. No one else was injured during this incident.Â

Investigations are ongoing.Â

On Sunday police also recovered anotherÂ illegal firearm from the streets of New Providence, shortly after 8:00pm.

Police say Western Division Officers, acting on information conducted a search of a bushy area in Sandy Port, West Bay Street and recovered a .40 Austria Pistol. No arrest was made in this incident.Â

InÂ Grand Bahama,Â Drug Enforcement Unit Officers took a 30 year old into custody on Sunday after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm.Â

Police say that shortly after 1:00pm, DEU officers while armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Waterfall Drive, where they discovered a .380 pistol with five rounds of ammunition.

Subsequently,Â the male was arrested and will be formally charged before a Magistrate Court this week.Â

In a separate incident, Grand Bahama police also recovered a quantity of dangerous drugs in bushes near East Atlantic Drive.Â

Reports are that on Saturday, shortly before 2:00pm and acting on information, Drug Enforcement Unit officers went to an area on East Atlantic Drive opposite Garden Villas, where they discovered in bushes four pounds of suspected marijuana with a street value of $4, 000.00.Â

No arrests was made in this incident and investigations continue.