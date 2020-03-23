Like other banks, CIBC First Caribbean Bank is offering financial assistance to its clients affected by COVID-19.

In a press statement released by the commercial bank, the special assistance includes deferred payments, special loan financing and other concessions aimed at assisting clients on households and businesses.

Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney urged clients who may be experiencing challenges to reach out to the bank to see what assistance could be offered.

She noted that the bank is committed to offering flexible financial solutions to clients including a six-month payment moratorium on existing loans and mortgages, and temporary revolving or working capital financing options for corporate banking and business banking clients.

Delaney said the institution is “conscious of the financial displacement which the ongoing COVID -19 has on clients” and is moving to mitigate the effects.

Delaney noted that the special assistance being offered is crucial to ensure stability in the banking sector as it weathers this difficult period.

Clients experiencing financial challenges can contact the customer care and sales center or the branch directly or the relationship management team directly by telephone or by email.

Clients can also arrange a meeting at the earliest opportunity with the relationship management to discuss their specific needs, either by telephone or by email.

The bank encourages clients to visit the bank’s website visit www.cibcfcib.com.