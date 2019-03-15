Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis says, “we must do more to combat Non Communicable Diseases which rob us of general health and too many lives.”

Whether they are in the form of diabetes or hypertension, heart or kidney disease, chronic and non communicable illnesses are prevalent in The Bahamas, begging the need then for ongoing attention to prevention and treatment.

The Prime Minister made the remarks on Wednesday evening while addressing the 47thAnnual Scientific Conference of The Medical Association of The Bahamas and The Bahamas Dental Association.

He said, “along with climate change, the explosive incidence of NCD’s represent two of the greatest threats to national development.

“As a matter of urgency, we must more aggressively address sugary drinks and the role they play in obesity, especially childhood and adolescent obesity,” he said.

Dr. Minnis pointed out that an important component in delivering healthcare is the implementation of a national electronic medical records system.

“This revolutionary platform will digitally link public clinics and hospitals, so that it will not matter where a patient is seen, the patient’s information and medical record can be instantly accessed.

“This will enhance the delivery of care in our hospitals and clinics, improving transitional care between facilities and services, while expanding avenues for medical research,” he said.

Over the next three days, participants will hear from over 30 local speakers and over 20 international experts in their fields.

There will also be an opportunity to exchange ideas that may help improve healthcare practices, save lives and enhance the quality of health.

Held under the theme “pursuing your passion,” the conference wraps up on Saturday.