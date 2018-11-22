Exiting the House of Assembly, the Prime Minister responded to the demonstration, a sentiment shared by National Security Minister, Marvin Dames.

“This is a democratic society, individuals are within their legal rights to demonstrate, that’s good about democracy” said Dr. Minnis.

“I have no issues with persons protesting, the only thing I would say though is that when we do in fact protest, that we must do it respectfully, because this is a peaceful society and you can be much more effective protesting without violating your permit,” said Minister Dames.

As for possibly reducing the cost of electricity, Prime Minister Minnis told reporters, committees are looking into this.

“We understand that there are some people having challenges with light bills, we’re cognizant of that. We will do whatever we can to try and relieve their pain and their stress.

“That’s what a good government does,” said Dr. Minnis.