Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis unveiled at the 17th International Telecommunication Union Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-17) at Atlantis the government’s plans to establish a unified busing system.

During Wednesday’s symposium the prime minister said the advancement in “urban and community revitalization will greatly benefit from the application of smart technology.”

Buses’ movement will track “for the better management of our public transportation resources and to enable riders to better schedule their movement,” Prime Minister Minnis said.

He added that mobile operators have begun to set up Wi-Fi services only on buses and in parks and public spaces within the inner-city of New Providence.

The government also plans to further modernize the country’s traffic signals by installing sensors to better monitor and control traffic flows within a coordinate network.

The prime minister indicated that there will be technology available for reporting the location of potholes or other matters to the relevant government agencies through smart phones.

“The best use of technology must be driven by values and principles that will guide our policies,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “These values must include a commitment to social equity, social mobility and the advancement of the poor and less fortunate.”

He also announced that the government is seeking to pilot smart metres to enable prepaid electric metering in various communities so that consumers can better monitor their electricity usage and top up when needed “in a similar way as they manage their cell phones.”