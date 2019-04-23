A forensic audit into the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has been completed, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed this much to reporters this past Wednesday.

The Prime Minister added that the government was still reviewing the document. However, he could not indicate when the audit would be presented to Cabinet.

When questioned on his satisfaction with the audit’s findings, Dr. Minnis maintained that he is still in the process of reviewing it.

“I couldn’t say. It’s a very thick file. I’m still evaluating it at this particular time.”, he said.

When the Minnis administration came to office, it made plans to audit a number of agencies like Bank of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Agriculture And Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), the former administration’s hurricane relief program, and Urban Renewal.

The PHA along with the Ministry of Finance was later added to that list.

In March, Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson told a local daily that the audit sprang from matters brought to the government’s attention that warranted a review.