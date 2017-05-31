As the murder rate increases, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said Minister of National Security Marvin Dames is working feverishly toward the introduction of the country’s new crime plan.

Prime Minister Minnis made the comments after being questioned by reporters following a tour of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday morning.

“He is doing all he possibly can to bring the plan out of its present state,” he said.

“But, I’m sure you can detect a sense of calmness over our shores from many respects especially after the government has changed.”

In the Speech from the Throne, the government promised to change the culture of violence through neighbourhoods, safety programs and community based partners.

The government also committed itself to enact legislation to establish the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Another commitment was to address the conditional release of offenders into society through a parole and probation of offenders’ system and also to establish a guns and gang unit that will focus on dismantling gangs and disrupting the trafficking in illicit firearms.

The most recent murder recorded took place in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy succumbed to a stab wound injury in hospital.

According to police, two men, ages 26 and 19, are assisting police with their investigation into this matter.