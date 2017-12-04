The Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has said he is open to constructive criticism admitting that he has made some mistakes in his short tenure as Prime Minister.

Dr. Minnis has been under the gun over the past few months mainly due to his immigration ultimatum and most recently the passing of the Commercial Enterprises Bill.

His comments came while addressing the congregation at Calvary Deliverance Church on Sunday.

“My Government is working hard to improve our economy and to boost economic growth and jobs, so that more Bahamians can live a better life.

“We are a democracy. Criticism is necessary and helps those who govern to become better leaders.

“I thank those in our land who offer sincere and constructive criticism. I have learned from many of these criticisms.

“Mind you, some of the criticism is unwarranted or uninformed.

“Sometimes one can become defensive because of criticism. This is human nature – it happens to all of us.

“All of us, whether church, business or political leaders have to be able to discern the difference between criticism that is merited and criticism that is not,” Dr. Minnis said.

He then thanked the church, the business community, the media, labour unions and those in civil society who he said helped to make the country’s democracy more vibrant by playing their roles in the promotion of the common good.