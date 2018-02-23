Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis and a delegation of Cabinet Ministers and public servants are set to attend a CARICOM Intersessional meeting in Haiti over the weekend.

Press secretary, Anthony Newbold, said that although there are 18 items on the agenda for the intersessional meeting, The Bahamas’ main concerns are agriculture, immigration, trade and manufacturing.

“While in Haiti the Prime Minister will hold high level talks with the Haitian government, about the aforementioned areas.

“While immigration is an obvious concern, it is a shared belief in CARICOM that enhanced trade with Haiti should help to stabilize the economy, thereby encouraging more of its citizens to remain at home,” Mr. Newbold said.

“ Dr. Minnis will also be meeting with the Prime Minister of Jamaica and the Secretary General of CARICOM to discuss the report of the commission to Review Jamaica’s Relations within CARICOM and CARIFORUM,” Mr. Newbold stated.

“Prime Minister Minnis also has lead responsibility in CARICOM for Tourism, and in that capacity will introduce the agenda item, Tourism in the Region: Building a Caribbean Tourism Development and Marketing Initiative.

“Dr. Minnis will deliver remarks on behalf of the chair of the Caribbean Tourist Organization, who is our own Minister of Tourism (Dionisio D’Aguilar) and receive updates from The Working Group on the development of this initiative,” Mr. Newbold said.

Wife of the Prime Minister, will also be a part of meetings to be held during the CARICOM session.

“I can also tell you that in the margins of the CARICOM Inter-sessional, the wife of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Patricia Minnis, has been invited by the first lady of Haiti, Mrs. Martine Moise to participate in the meeting of the Spouses of the Caribbean Leaders Action Network,” Mr. Newbold said.

Dr. Minnis will lead the delegation which will included Minister of Trade, Industry & Immigration, Brent Symonette, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Renward Wells, Minister of Transport and Local Government, Frankie Campbell, Minister of Tourism, Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Darren Henfield, CARICOM High Commissioner His Excellency Reuben Rahming, Senior Policy Advisor Joshua Sears, and Acting Director of Agriculture Gregory Rahming.

The delegation leaves tomorrow and will return on Monday.