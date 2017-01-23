Prime Minister Perry Christie in his address to a waiting crowd at the Progressive Liberal Party’s ratification late Thursday night attempted to clarify the government’s involvement in the Baha Mar debacle that saw construction come to a halt at the end of 2015.

Mr. Christie made the remarks while wrapping up the party’s ratification of 16 candidates, which included him, while strongly defending what his government has done over the past four plus years.

“Let me just tell you this, when people ask and say we are do dependent on Baha Mar it’s not that. I told the people of The Bahamas that I only got involved with Baha Mar because the then owner, developer came to me as prime minister and asked me to help him.

“And I embarked on helping him. And the very day when I announced to him in a meeting in the Office of the Prime Minister that we had had a breakthrough, was the time that he said to me ‘I’m sorry prime minister my lawyers are just filing for bankruptcy in Delaware in the United States of America,’” Mr. Christie stated.

Mr. Christie then noted that because the company filed for bankruptcy the country was plunged into a crisis.

“A crisis where the nay-sayers were saying, ‘Christie isn’t telling the truth; Christie is exaggerating, Christie is delusional’ all those things they said about Christie, but Christie stayed the course,” the prime minister expressed.

Mr. Christie further explained that the government met night after night as well as late into some nights for a resolve in getting the resort open but could not obtain a commitment from the then owners.

“Let me just tell you this, the laws of bankruptcy ordinarily would not enable you to get dollar for dollar or get your money back because the thing is bankrupt,” Mr. Christie said.

Notwithstanding, Mr. Christie further went on to note that in negotiations the government was still able to get compensation for employers of Baha Mar.

“But we negotiated on behalf of the staff, the employees and we gave them every dollar they were entitled to through our negotiations. We negotiated on behalf of the Bahamian contractors and we got them substantial monies back that they never expected,” Mr. Christie stated.

Mr. Christie expressed all of this in an effort to bolster his argument that his government is the government of choice going into the next general election.