A new resort could be on tap for a family island, as Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis is set to visit the Turks and Caicos Islands tomorrow to inspect the popular Beaches Resort.

Beaches is part of the Sandals brand, and according to Press Secretary, Anthony Newbold, the government’s considering whether to bring that brand to The Bahamas.

“They’re going to go and see what’s happening down there and come to some conclusion as to what the government thinks about Beaches,” he said.

“We know that Sandals presently operates two very successful properties here in The Bahamas, on Cable Beach and in Exuma.

“So any successful operation is always welcomed here, we could use some more tourists always, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, the press secretary said Exuma is a possibility.

“They could be looking at Exuma, because you do know as I said, they’ve made a success of Exuma when the other people who had it couldn’t quite cut it.

“They went into Exuma and operating quite successfully, but once that visit has concluded, they’ll talk about exactly where it is they can go with that,” said Newbold.

Should the luxury hotel brand make it to that island, this would give it two Sandals properties – a business decision Mr. Newbold said Sandals would ultimately have to make.

“They’ve been pretty successful with whatever they’ve done and so if they were to decide to ask the government to go to Exuma, they must feel pretty comfortable that they can make a success of that as well,” said the Press Secretary.

Joining the Prime Minister on his TCI trip will be Tourism Minister, Dionisio D’Aguilar, and other officials.