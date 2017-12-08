Two Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senators expressed disgust yesterday on comments made by the Prime Minister.

PLP Senators Dr. Michael Darville and Fred Mitchell both took issue with the Prime Minister’s comments when he blamed the former government for the financial services sector being in deeper trouble than anticipated.

Both Senators Darville and Mitchell in their communication in the Senate said the comments were a shock and untrue.

The amendment to the compendium of bills tabled in the House of Assembly on Wednesday and in the Senate yesterday passed with full support from both sides.

Sen. Mitchell said when the bill was tabled on Wednesday, nothing was said by anyone about the PLP having a problem with the bill.

“So while we are all glad saying nice things to one another, out comes this press release which is a total stab in the back, and then we’re being asked to come here and be nice to the Attorney General,” Mitchell said.

Sen. Darville rebutted the claims in the Prime Minister’s release which charged that the PLP administration’s lackluster and late-again approach to dealing with this very important part of the economy was about to land the Bahamas in the very same position that caused a previous FNM administration to have to prevent the country from being blacklisted.

Sen. Darville said, “It had nothing to do with the fact that the PLP and the then Minister for Financial Services sector dragged their feet, it had to do with what happened in the international arena that was completely out of our control. It caught the board by surprise as well as many in the financial services sector, but life goes on.”

The senate has adjourned to Monday, December 18th.