In a defiant move against the suspension of the Opposition in the House of Assembly Wednesday, Progressive Liberal Party Senators did not show up in the Upper Chamber’s proceedings yesterday morning.

Absent from the Senate yesterday were Leader of Opposition Business, Fred Mitchell, Dr. Michael Darville, Clay Sweeting and Jobeth Coleby-Davis.

In a press statement issued by the PLP, the Senators stated that they will remain withdrawn from any Upper Chamber proceedings until the four MP’s have been reinstated in their rightful place in the House of Assembly.

However, the PLP’s decision to withdraw from Parliament did not stop Free National Movement members from proceeding with the business at hand.

The senators pushed ahead with the third reading and passing of several pieces of legislation including amendments to the Travelers Currency Bill, the Electricity Rate Reduction Bond Bill and the Electricity Bill.

As widely reported, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin was suspended last Wednesday. Her suspension was followed up with the suspension of the remaining PLP MP Wednesday, including party leader, Philip Davis.

The MP’s are all banned from for two consecutive House sittings.

Senators are scheduled to return on Thursday, February 15th.