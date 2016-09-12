The Progressive Liberal Party has ratified North Abaco MP Renaldo Curry to once again run in that constituency.

Curry won in the North Abaco constituency during a by-election in 2012 after former MP and Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham gave up the seat after the Free National Movement was defeated in the last general elections.

At the time, he defeated FNM candidate Greg Burrows.

During the PLP’s North Abaco branch meeting, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts spoke about the achievements of Mr. Curry.

“That good and noble work will be led by none other than your representative, the Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, the leader of government business in Abaco the Hon. Renaldo Curry,” he said.

“You know Renaldo very well; you have worked with him as a local government leader, a youth leader, a church leader and a community leader. For the past four years, you have worked with him as a national leader and policymaker. Because Renaldo literally grew up among and with you, there is very little we can say to you about Renaldo that you do not already know.

“He is the PLP’s choice for North Abaco in 2017 and I ask that you give him the same level of enthusiastic support you gave him in October 2012 that brought him to national prominence and sent him to Parliament in Rawson Square to be your voice on all issues facing Abaco and those of national import.

Mr. Curry remains a good reliable representative; an honest man of sterling character and he remains committed to improving the lives of the people of Abaco through public service. Recruit family and friends to join Renaldo’s re-election campaign and to give of your time and talents to cause for a successful campaign. I promise you that Renaldo will not let you down.”