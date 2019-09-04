Progressive Liberal Party Leader (PLP) Philip Davis pledged support to those devastated by Hurricane Dorian.



Shocked by what he called “savage destruction” caused by Hurricane Dorian that slammed the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama as a category 5 storm, Mr. Davis expressed sadness by the loss of life and offered condolences of behalf of the PLP.



Further, the party pledged its support to hurricane victims, having secured bales of rice, corn meal and other food items along with sanitary supplies, cleaning supplies and clothing to assist Abaconians and Grand Bahamians



Mr. Davis, during the PLP’s monthly press briefing, said while the party can do what it can to help, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure and provide leadership.



“We have already begun to organize disaster relief to the extent of our resources,” Mr. Davis said.



“I have asked Mrs Glenys Hanna-Martin and Senator Dr. Michael Darville to co-chair our disaster relief committee.



“We have already established a collection depot, here at the Lynden Pindling Centre on Farrington Road and those who wish to drop dry goods, bedding, non perishable foods and hygiene kits may do so at the centre.”



Hurricane Dorian was expected to leave the Northern Bahamas by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Davis said once the all clear is given, he and other members of the party, “weather permitting” will visit the affected areas.



On Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed that exigency orders were signed allowing purchased or donated relief supplies brought in by registered charitable organizations to be brought in VAT and customs duty free.



Mr. Davis noted, “If the exigency orders for relief for customs duties and VAT are as described, the PLP supports those orders”



However, he added that the orders should also be extended to New Providence residents, who although did not receive a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, were affected by storm surges and flooding.



“Pinewood Gardens, South Beach, Englerston, in the Grove area where flooding was extensive [where] damage to homes and furniture is evident,” Mr. Davis said.



“In addition to tax relief by the government, we appeal to all those in the commercial sector to provide a minimum of 60 days debt relief following the passage of the storm.



“This, in our view, should include temporary relief from mortgage payments, rent, electricity and telephone bills.”



Mr. Davis further “urged Bahamians to be cautious during the restoration process as many of the accidents and injuries occur in the aftermath of the hurricane.



“It’s now a ‘Call to Action’ by Bahamians everywhere,” he added.



Mr. Davis said the country has also received expressions of support from Barbados, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, Grenada, Guyana and Antigua.



Yesterday afternoon, Dr. Minnis and a delegation, including Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands, U.S. Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers and the opposition leader boarded a U.S. Coast Guard plane for a flyover of Abaco.

