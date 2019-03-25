Progressive Liberal Party Chairman (PLP) Fred Mitchell yesterday expressed that the Prime Minister’s multilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump covered no new ground with no benefit to The Bahamas.

Mr. Mitchell also boasted in the Opposition taking “the correct and principled stand” when opposing to the Minnis-Administration’s decision for the country to support ousting Nicolas Maduro as President of Venezuela.

Back in January, that country’s Opposition Leader Juan Guaido declared himself Interim President following years of economic crisis.

In a statement, Mr. Mitchell said the party stands with the CARICOM consensus on this matter, which is “the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of another country”.

He added, “the Prime Minister’s combative and evasive answers to the press upon his return did not inspire confidence that there was any substantive benefit to The Bahamas.

“Our country should always stand on the foundations upon which our state was created and chief amongst these is the noninterference in the affairs of another state.”, he said.