MP Philip Davis said The Progressive Liberal Party will modernize their headquarters.

Davis said the PLP is charting a new course of action for change within the Progressive Liberal Party and that starts with transforming the party’s National Headquarters into a fully operational ‘Battle Station,’ to ensure it becomes modernized and retooled, making it a place through which information flows.

In a statement yesterday, Davis said that adequate equipment and capable personnel will be put in place.

“A full-time professionally staffed Public Relations Department will also be present with the mandate to aggressively articulate the party’s position. These individuals are expected to come from the party’s membership and will be fully resourced to be effective,” Davis said.

He added that the revamped national headquarters will also conduct periodic question and answer sessions with the local press.

Davis said he envisions a new era of openness to be cultivated through this initiative and believes that in order for the national headquarters to become reactivated and expand the PLP, social media platforms must be utilized.

Confident that he will emerge victorious in the PLP’s leadership race, Davis said that when he is reinstated as leader, he will invest and encourage the use of social media to share the PLP’s message, including the establishment of regular interactive live online shows and discussions to showcase party leaders, emerging leaders and potential candidates.