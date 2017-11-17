Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) National Chairman, Fred Mitchell, expressing his concern over recent layoffs or downsizing at the Bank of The Bahamas (BOB), said that the Free National Movement (FNM) administration is more concerned about statistics and figures and less about the Bahamian people.

“It is always dreadful when men and women lose their jobs.

“It is an unfortunate pattern so far in this administration – job losses after job losses. The (FNM) administration thinks too often of stats and figures and not enough about people,” Mr. Mitchell said.

In a press statement, Mr. Mitchell said that although there is an expectation of the government to give an explanation as to why there is a reduction in banking and its services, the PLP is looking to make available recommendations for the banking sector.

“No doubt the Government is bound to explain fully and frankly its strategy with regard to the Bank at a time of retrenchment in the availability of banking services in communities that are unbanked or under banked.

“The PLP is expecting to move shortly through its Council to provide some policy guidelines on these developments in the banking sector including issues such as labour retrenchment, banking fees and the services that are no longer offered in far flung communities.

“Our concern is always the fate of our people,” Mr. Mitchell said.

On Wednesday, Bank of The Bahamas issued a press statement that spoke to layoffs from its Village Road and Harold Road Branches.

The statement read: “BOB commenced the rightsizing of departments and units this week in another strategic move to improve operational efficiencies with the ultimate goal of setting the Bank back on a path to sustainable profitability.”