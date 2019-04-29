The Progressive Liberal Party offered its condolences to the family of Petty Officer Philip Perpall, the marine fatally shot this morning on the grounds of Government House.





The leader of the PLP. Philip Davis said, “The Prime Minister must publicly state that this fatal shooting is not an attack on the state that exposes safety and security weaknesses at public institutions and public safety generally.





“Further, this attack raises serious questions about the protocols in place by the government regarding the emotional and psychological fitness of individuals who hold sensitive positions in the uniform branches of the government.”



Mr. Davis says “the Foreign Minister should by now have given assurances overseas about the ability to secure Government House. No word from that Ministry.



“Within twelve hours after the fact the National Security Minister held a press conference in which more questions were raised than answered.



“How was it possible to breach the security of the nation’s highest valued property, with a weapon, kill an officer and for that individual to get clean away and depart the premises without being brought down? The Minister had no answer.



“Further why with all the social media commentary that another Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer was involved, why couldn’t the minister confirm that?” asked Mr. Davis.





The PLP leader stated: “We draw attention to the recent fatal stabbing incident of a student near the school campus, given the level of gang activities and retaliatory fights in the public school system.





“The PLP will continue to monitor the government’s response to this particular incident, school policing protocols and the unacceptably high levels of traffic accidents and fatalities,” he said.