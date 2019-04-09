Twenty-five year old Stephen Hanna of Hopkins Drive, Coral Harbour pleaded guilty before Deputy Chief Justice Subulsola Swain in Magistrate Court yesterday on charges of failure to declare over $10,000.00 to a Customs Officer.

It is alleged that between Thursday, January 31, 2019 and Friday, February 1, 2019, during the course of travel from Haiti to the Bahamas, knowingly, acquired $10,019, which represents proceeds of crime.

Further, that on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Exuma, with intent to evade the requirements of the law, failed to declare to a On Friday, February 1, 2019, went into Bimini, knowingly being in possession of the sum of $10,019 which represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Then on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Bimini, he was charged with knowingly having possessed $10,019, which represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

When asked by Deputy Chief Justice Subusola Swain where he had acquired the amount of money, he said that the monies came from a Marshall in Haiti.

When further questioned on the reason why he did not complete the proper paper work and declare the funds to a Customs Officer, he said that he was not aware of the amount he had in his possession at the time and that he had not done paperwork that day.

He was fined $500.00 on the first two counts or would face three months in prison. On the third count he was discharged.

The funds were confiscated.

He was represented by Attorney Jomo Campbell.